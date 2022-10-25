Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv
The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced. At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”. “We’re preparing...
Comments / 0