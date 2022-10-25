ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

floridapolitics.com

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community

An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements

Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
LARGO, FL
suncoastnews.com

School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary

LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

A Date Day at Keel Farms in Plant City

Living in the Tampa Bay area usually means lots of time spent on the coast. But, if you’re looking for something different with a small farm town feel, head inland to Plant City. This historical town is most famous for the annual Florida Strawberry Festival. And yet, there’s much more to explore year round. A great place to base your Plant City adventures is Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery, as well as Keel Farms Agrarian Ale + Cider.
PLANT CITY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hudson (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Hudson, FL?. Hudson houses different top-tier beaches and countless outdoor activities. Hudson, a census-designated place, is perched on the western edge of Pasco County, Florida, United States. It is perfect for nature lovers, outdoor lovers, and beach enthusiasts. Its...
HUDSON, FL

