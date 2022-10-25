ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Two injured in the Sunday afternoon on the north side of Jasper

Two people were at last word undergoing hospital treatment for the injuries they received in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred shortly after 2:00 on the north side of Jasper. Police and oth were sent to the intersection of Highway 96 and Martin Luther King Boulevard when it was...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KFDM-TV

Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver

A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident

A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

TxDOT hosts virtual construction update

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
BEAUMONT, TX

