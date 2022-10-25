Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Two injured in the Sunday afternoon on the north side of Jasper
Two people were at last word undergoing hospital treatment for the injuries they received in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred shortly after 2:00 on the north side of Jasper. Police and oth were sent to the intersection of Highway 96 and Martin Luther King Boulevard when it was...
KPLC TV
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.
KFDM-TV
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
kjas.com
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl injured after Saturday shooting in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
KWTX
Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store
LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive. The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident
A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
KTRE
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
KFDM-TV
Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
East Texas News
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
