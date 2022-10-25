Read full article on original website
2022 Harvest underway in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY — On Thursday, Oct. 27, Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said he estimates that 90 percent of the county’s soybeans and 20-25 percent of its corn have been harvested so far. Kern said mostly dry weather since a rainy period in August made for...
Roberts Armory WWII Museum open Nov. 6 for Veterans Day
ROCHELLE — The Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Higgins Boat will be available for viewing, weather permitting. The museum displays artifacts from WWII, specializing in the history of the 70th Tank Battalion, 10th Mountain Division and local area veterans of WWII. The museum is open to the public three times each year: Memorial Day, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival and the Sunday before Veterans Day. There is no admission charge. The museum address is 2090 Brush Grove Road, Rochelle. To find the museum, go to the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Intermodal Drive in Rochelle (an Army truck is at this intersection.) Just follow the signs, west about three miles to the museum.
A look at the city’s new strategic plan and what could come of it
ROCHELLE — At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Rochelle City Council unanimously approved a new strategic plan for the years ahead. The city's original strategic plan was made in 2018. The plan guides the city council and staff as they make decisions going forward. The new plan was put together through feedback from the community, city staff, council members and consulting with the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies.
Volleyball: Kaneland holds off Rochelle in IHSA 3A Regional Championship
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team fought as hard as it could to keep its season alive during the IHSA 3A Rochelle Regional Finals against Kaneland on Thursday. Despite falling behind early in both the first and second sets, the fifth-seeded Lady Hubs found ways to...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 26-27
OREGON — On Oct. 26 at approximately 6:35 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 15,700 block of East Creston Road. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Matthew E. White, 33, of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. White was taken into custody without incident and released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date set. White was additionally cited for no lights when required.
Girls Tennis: Seniors lead Lady Hubs to five-win season
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team has leaned heavily on its senior athletes over each of the last two seasons. That experience has translated into increased success on the court, but as those seniors phase out of the program, head coach Lizzie Cartwright and the Lady Hubs will look to rebuild their roster heading into next season.
Football: Rochelle ready for first-round matchup with Dixon
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team will compete in the IHSA Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8) earned the No. 7 seed on the north end of the Class 4A bracket and will host the No. 10 seed Dixon (6-3, 6-3 Big Northern) in the first round. The Hubs and Dukes are set to battle at RTHS on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Football: Hubs outlast Dixon in first-round overtime thriller
ROCHELLE — Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Playoff matchup between the Rochelle Hub varsity football team and the Dixon Dukes will be one that fans on both sides remember for a long time. Four quarters weren’t enough to decide a winner, forcing the Hubs to brace for their first...
