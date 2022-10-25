ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements

Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
LARGO, FL
Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Pasco board honors Porter family’s approach to growth

If you’ve ever made a purchase at The Shops at Wiregrass, taken a class at Pasco-Hernando State College’s Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, or attended an event at the Wiregrass Sports Complex of Pasco County — you’ve benefited from the way the Porter family chose to manage the development of its land holdings.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary

LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
County Spends Thousands Campaigning for ‘Half Cent’ Tax Increase

An investigation by the Hernando Sun has revealed that the Hernando County government has spent nearly $10,000 in taxpayer funds to advocate for the passage of a sales tax increase referendum on next month’s general election ballot. These expenditures come amidst a crackdown from Tallahassee prohibiting local governments from...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

