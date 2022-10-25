Read full article on original website
Early voting begins in Pasco and Hernando counties
Early voting for the 2022 General Election started Wednesday morning in Pasco and Hernando counties.
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements
Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco board honors Porter family’s approach to growth
If you’ve ever made a purchase at The Shops at Wiregrass, taken a class at Pasco-Hernando State College’s Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, or attended an event at the Wiregrass Sports Complex of Pasco County — you’ve benefited from the way the Porter family chose to manage the development of its land holdings.
Angela Birdsong among Creative Loafing endorsements for Hillsborough County Commission
Cohen, Smith and Overman are no-brainers, too.
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask for help
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask the city and property manager for help as mold and plumbing issues persist.
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
Early in-person voting begins October 24 in select Tampa Bay counties
Early voting begins Monday, October 24 for many Florida counties, including plenty in the Tampa Bay Area. Midterm elections are just over two weeks away and mail-in voting has already started.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Tampa man struck by 3 vehicles while trying to cross I-75 on foot in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
suncoastnews.com
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary
LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
hernandosun.com
County Spends Thousands Campaigning for ‘Half Cent’ Tax Increase
An investigation by the Hernando Sun has revealed that the Hernando County government has spent nearly $10,000 in taxpayer funds to advocate for the passage of a sales tax increase referendum on next month’s general election ballot. These expenditures come amidst a crackdown from Tallahassee prohibiting local governments from...
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager over ‘unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate’ text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo --- a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis --- of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
