theashlandchronicle.com
DEQ Proposed Remediation Plan to Cleanup Ashland Rail Yard Site – Public Comment is Open
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proposing a revision of the recommended remedial action for voluntary cleanup of contamination related to rail yard operations on the former Union Pacific Railroad Company rail yard site located in Ashland. This is a 21-acre site located between A Street and Hersey Avenue.
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
jacksonvillereview.com
Sympathy and Encouragement in Jacksonville – by Mayor Donna Bowen
After a devastating fire on September 26, a long-time restaurant, Las Palmas, was rendered unusable. It was by chance that the fire occurred when no one was in the building. Two neighboring businesses were also impacted with smoke damage, causing the inventory of Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique to be possibly unsaleable. Within minutes, Jacksonville’s Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department and CERT were on site, putting the fire out quickly.
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
KDRV
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
KDRV
Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
KDRV
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
KDRV
Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
KDRV
Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
