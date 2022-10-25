ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonvillereview.com

Sympathy and Encouragement in Jacksonville – by Mayor Donna Bowen

After a devastating fire on September 26, a long-time restaurant, Las Palmas, was rendered unusable. It was by chance that the fire occurred when no one was in the building. Two neighboring businesses were also impacted with smoke damage, causing the inventory of Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique to be possibly unsaleable. Within minutes, Jacksonville’s Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department and CERT were on site, putting the fire out quickly.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Deadly officer-involved shooting case closed today as "justified"

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Josephine County Grand Jury says today a police officer's usage of force was justified during a Grants Pass confrontation. The force proved deadly from the officer-involved shooting September 19, 2022. Josephine County District Attorney Josh Eastman says today the Grand Jury was asked whether the...
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy