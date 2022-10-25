Read full article on original website
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Kit Kats Are Reportedly Made of Recycled Kit Kats (Let Us Explain…)
It's got chocolate. It's got wafers. It's sharable among hungry pals. What's not to love about breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar? But do you know how it's made?. Thanks to a new viral video, the sugary secrets are being revealed as one popular YouTuber claims to know what happens behind the scenes while creating the delicious candy lover favorite.
Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive
Prices at the grocery store continued to soar last month, adding even more pressure to shoppers' wallets.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Coffee Mate Has 2 New Limited-Edition Flavors & They're Hitting Stores Soon
There's a hierarchy among Pop-Tarts flavors, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon is at the top of this figurative toasted pastry pyramid. Don't you dare try to talk to me about Frosted Strawberry. I already know I'm right because Coffee Mate is releasing a creamer inspired by the former. Coffee Mate is...
8 Sam’s Club Items Just as Good as the Name Brands
Sam's Club is synonymous with two things: buying in bulk and bargains. And while the member-only offshoot of Walmart offers plenty of name brands, their in-house brand can often be a better...
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
Massive Pine-Sol recall: Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of cleaner
Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
Eight Sam’s Club products that are just as good as big name brands like Campbell’s and Claritin
THE top Sam's Club items that are just as good as the name brands customers know and love have been revealed. Shoppers flock to their local Sam’s Club for many reasons but it’s usually for the sales and bulk quantities of products. Certain Sam’s Club products are part...
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
I tried Misfits Market, the online produce store for "funny-looking" veggies. I won't be reordering.
Misfits Market sells "funny-looking" organic produce online through weekly delivery boxes. I tried out the service and found the fruits and vegetables were fine, but I didn't save any money. It's a smart idea with good marketing, but it doesn't make sense for my lifestyle. Food prices are up more...
Clorox Recalls Millions of Pine-Sol Products Over Bacteria Fears
Oct. 27, 2022 – Eight varieties of Pine-Sol products sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled because they may contain dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. “People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may...
Beyond Meat is getting into plant-based steak
New York CNN Business — Beyond Meat, the company known for plant-based burgers designed to look, taste and cook like meat, is getting into plant-based steak. But the new product, meant to mimic an expensive cut of beef, arrives as interest in the plant-based sector appears to be ebbing.
Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall: Everything you need to know
Nestle is a food industry giant, but the company isn’t impervious to product recalls. Nestlé just announced a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recall because the product might contain white plastic pieces. The discovery of extraneous materials like plastic, glass, or metal inside food and drink products will invariably...
Bacardi Ditches Plastic Pourers in Its Bottles
The spirits company is reducing plastic waste by getting rid of the plastic inserts in bottles of Bacardi, Martini, Bombay Sapphire, and Dewar's products.
