dailybadgerbulletin.com
Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced
This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Bradford's stomp cheer; diversity to school's athletics
KENOSHA, Wis. - Cheerleaders are essential to the atmosphere every Friday night, and just like football acts as a getaway for many fans and athletes, cheer can do the same thing. "Cheer was most definitely my happy place here. Got me away from things that were going on outside of...
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
Wisconsin Man Who Killed Six People During Holiday Parade Found Guilty– Faces Life Sentence
The Wisconsin man who drove his vehicle through a parade last year, killing six people, has been found guilty. According to The Hill, a jury in Wisconsin found Darrell Brooks, 40, guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for his role in the deadly 2021 incident. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges he faced, which included recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing death, bail jumping, and misdemeanor battery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Racine County man found safe
RACINE, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Paul Schwalenberg has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original Silver Alert notice is available below. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Live blog: Darrell Brooks found guilty in Waukesha parade attack
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Darrell Brooks. Proceedings are expected to resume at 10:45 a.m. for the official reading.
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding theft suspect at Froedtert
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the theft suspect at Froedtert Health Clinic in Menomonee Falls. Police say it happened on Oct. 7 at 3:40 p.m. According to police, the suspect stole an employee's wallet from an employee area and later used...
WISN
Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
