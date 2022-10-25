ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is About The Animated Film 'Megamind' (At Least According To TikTok)

By Mara Kleinberg
 3 days ago
Midnights, Taylor Swift’s tenth album, just broke the one-day record for most streams in Spotify history. As people continue to devour Midnights, Swifties have begun to speculate what different songs on the album might be about. One such interpretation involves the 2010 animated film Megamind, the story of a bald and blue supervillain (voiced by Will Ferrell) who becomes a superhero in an attempt to save Metro City from Tighten (voiced by Jonah Hill). Though this is a strange theory, let’s go through the reasons why there might be some validity to it.

Most of the conversation revolves around two tracks: “Mastermind” and “Anti-Hero.” In “Mastermind” (which could arguably be titled “Megamind”), Swift sings, “No one wanted to play with me as a little kid. So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since. To make them love me and make it seem effortless” This seems to reference Megamind’s past and fans seem to agree, with Swifties making edits or montages of the song playing over clips from the movie.

In “Anti-hero,” Swift sings, “one day I’ll watch as you’re leaving ‘cause you got tired of my scheming (for the last time)”, which could allude to the (spoiler alert) scene where it is revealed that former superhero Metro Man (Brad Pitt) faked his own death because he was bored of always fighting Megamind. The song then transitions into the chorus, which goes, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” the perfect lyrics for a supervillain coming to terms with themself as a good guy. In a later verse, Swift sings about everyone else being a “sexy baby. And I’m a monster on the hill.” This could definitely reference the beginning of the film, for which the “sexy baby” is Metro Man, while the “monster on the hill,” is Megamind. Swift has described this song as one where she goes deep into her insecurities and they seem to fall in line with how Megamind feels.

Other songs that truly fit this concept include “Vigilante Shit,” in which Swift sings,

“Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge, I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends, Don’t get sad, get even.” This could allude to Megamind’s fashion choices, as he and his assistant, Minion (David Cross), get him ready to fight in his outfit “The Black Mamba.” In “Karma,” Swift croons:

“’Cause karma is the thunder. Rattling your ground. Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter, Karma’s gonna track you down. Step by step, from town to town. Sweet like justice, karma is a queen”

Which definitely continues the themes of revenge, but for Megamind, could refer to turning Hal into Tighten, who became a villain instead of the superhero he so wanted.

If this theory plays out and Taylor Swift confesses to basing her newest album on Megamind, we applaud her bold decision — and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that she decides to pay homage to the Minions on her next LP.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
