‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Opens Up About Why Friend Jennifer Tilly Would Be the “Perfect Housewife”: “She’s Rich”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After a rough season of getting steamrolled by Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, Sutton Stracke may be eyeing up a new ally to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While the television personality believes Chucky star Jennifer Tilly would make the “perfect housewife,” the actress may need some convincing.

Stracke, who made an appearance in the USA/SYFY spinoff show Chucky, told Fox News Digital that she keeps “begging” Tilly to come on the hit Bravo show. She said, “Jennifer would be a perfect housewife because she’s rich, she has lots of jewelry, she has beautiful clothes, she likes to talk, and she would protect me. And we don’t fight.”

Tilly, who was also in the interview, joked, “We don’t. But if we did fight, we’d fight on camera to make for a good show,” to which Stracke clarified, “It wouldn’t be fake but we would resolve it.”

When the RHOBH star went on to say she doesn’t know why Tilly won’t do it, the actress gave an honest answer, which was completely understandable after the show’s most recent season where most of the women turned on each other at one point or another.

“I’m scared of those girls,” she quipped. “You know why? I’m a superfan. I love watching Sutton get in straight but I have to say, before Sutton was on the show, it was a little more enjoyable because it’s more fun to watch people you don’t know going at it. But with Sutton, I’m always afraid she’s gonna get hurt and so it’s a little less fun, but it’s still fun.”

Stracke went on to tease her future on the show, adding that she came out “stronger” at the end of this season and that she thinks viewers “might see a different person” if she gets asked to come back.

Catch up with Stracke when part three of the RHOBH reunion airs on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c and Tilly when Chucky airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on SYFY and the USA Network.

