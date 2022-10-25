ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Utah ranks first in rate of self-employed women

SALT LAKE CITY — Women across the state of Utah are making their entrepreneurial dreams come true by starting their own businesses and being self-employed. Utah has the highest percentage of women in the self-employed workforce, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Approximately 52.7% of the self-employed workforce in Utah are women, accounting for around 39,000 women.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'It rocked my world': Faith, gratitude helping 4-star BYU commit Amari Whiting through ACL injury

PROVO — Amari Whiting has made the play hundreds of times, maybe even thousands, when everything went horribly wrong. The 5-foot-10 guard going into her senior year at Timpview High was on her official recruiting visit at BYU, where her mother, Amber, had recently accepted the head coaching job with the women's basketball program, when she decided to play a casual pick-up game with some members of the team and a few other recruits.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act

The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Weber State shuts down Montana in Big Sky showdown 24-21

OGDEN, Utah — Bronson Barron threw two touchdown passes and Weber State drained the final 5:43 off the clock to hold off Montana 24-21 on Saturday in a showdown of two Top 10 FCS teams. The Wildcats (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll,...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Feds may reduce downstream releases from Lake Powell as drought persists

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Friday that they are approving "expedited steps" for new measures to handle record low water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead as both reservoirs continue to struggle amid ongoing drought conditions. Department officials said the Bureau of Reclamation...
ARIZONA STATE
ksl.com

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Lindenwood QB pair help submerge DII William Jewel 64-23

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Cade Brister threw four touchdowns and backup quarterback Cole Dugger threw three and Lindenwood beat Division II-level William Jewel 64-23. Brister was 21-for-30 passing for 326 yards and Dugger went 5 of 6 for 119 yards. Payton Rose hauled in 200 of the quarterback duo's combined 445 yards passing on nine receptions with three touchdowns. Eggers threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns for William Jewel.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy