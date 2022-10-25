PROVO — Amari Whiting has made the play hundreds of times, maybe even thousands, when everything went horribly wrong. The 5-foot-10 guard going into her senior year at Timpview High was on her official recruiting visit at BYU, where her mother, Amber, had recently accepted the head coaching job with the women's basketball program, when she decided to play a casual pick-up game with some members of the team and a few other recruits.

