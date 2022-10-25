ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Cheating Rumors Swirl

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding whether Travis Scott cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner with model Yung Sweet Ro — also known as Rojean Kar — it seems these whispers have only pushed the “Sicko Mode” artist and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul further apart.

First hitting a rough patch in their on-again, off-again romance back in February after Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child together, the mom-of-two has reportedly grown “sick” of Scott’s wishy-washy antics per an unnamed insider.

“Kylie is laser-focused on building her empire, and Travis spends 70 percent of the day in the recording studio," the source spilled to Radar earlier this month. Considering these clashing schedules, Jenner and Scott are often apart, meeting up “less than once a week.”

Source: mega

“They're living separate lives,” the insider added of Jenner and Scott, who are also parents to 4-year-old Stormi.

Despite this separation — one that is partially by Jenner’s design, per the source — the makeup mogul still reportedly has feelings for her long-term lover and is hoping that this distance will make Scott’s heart grow fonder.

Source: mega

"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," the insider continued. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."

This revelation comes shortly after Scott denied Yung Sweet Ro’s claims, alleging that despite the model’s claims that the pair have been periodically seeing each other amid the rapper’s relationship with Jenner, he doesn’t know her.

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

"An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” Scott posted on an Instagam story on Monday, October 24. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling."

Hours later, Yung Sweet Ro denounced Scott’s statement with a reply of her own.

Source: @yungsweetro/instagram

"OK, so what we're not gonna do ... we're not gonna lie on me because I've been good," the model clapped back in a pointed TikTok. "I posted whatever f**king story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn't know you. Went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to."

The star then cited images and videos appearing to depict the pair together as evidence.

Source: OK! Magazine

"But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when f**king everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” she added. “Come on, Sir."

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 20

Cece Sanchez
3d ago

even if he would marry her .there will be cheating .those women can't keep men for some reason

Reply
17
eva
2d ago

It took you long enough. Take the shades off and face reality for the sake of the children.

Reply
10
Bonnie Taylor
1d ago

So why keep subjecting yourself to it? Apparently it's the lifestyle you prefer to lead.

Reply
5
