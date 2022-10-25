Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer
DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud
Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed. In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.
Golf Channel
LIV Golf earns legal win vs. PGA Tour regarding communications
It was a legal victory for LIV Golf and its attorneys this week in U.S. District Court, with a California judge giving the plaintiffs in the antitrust case against the PGA Tour more flexibility and breadth in the discovery process. Judge Susan van Keulen agreed with the LIV legal team...
Golf Digest
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on
The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf war is doing 'irreparable' damage to the sport
The best golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, says that the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and new competitor LIV Golf is pushing the sport in a direction that will permanently fracture it. The golf world has been dominated by the war between the PGA and LIV. The tour...
Rory McIlroy says ‘us vs. them’ mentality between PGA Tour, LIV will continue to fracture golf
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said that the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will become "irreparable" if it continues to be an "us vs. them" mentality.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy’s hot (food) take, Lydia Ko’s strategic new move and a PGA Tour Champions blooper for the ages
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are hailing the new No. 1. No, not Rory McIlroy, but Greg Snedeker, who defeated yours truly in the championship match of the season-long Golf Digest Match Play Championship. And this producer and Grind collaborator did it at historic Winged Foot to boot:
Report: Augusta National, USGA and PGA of America now included in DOJ's investigation into golf
Augusta National, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America are now included in the Justice Department's growing antitrust investigation into the PGA Tour, according to The Wall Street Journal. The initial investigation stemmed from the Tour’s feud with the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf, which has prompted...
AOL Corp
PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe: Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA Tour and the U.S. Golf Association are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA...
