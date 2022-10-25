Read full article on original website
The Friday Sweet Spot - This Week: A Scary Halloween Cupcake @: Le Bakery!
It’s hard to believe, but this coming Monday is Halloween, which means we’ll soon be thrown into the full-blown holiday madness. I don’t want to think about all of that, so instead, let’s go to Le Bakery and get a Halloween-themed sweet treat and just forget about everything else.
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jim’s Steakhouse
Jim’s Steak House has been one of Peoria’s most popular dining destinations since they opened up in 1960 out at Junction City. They moved the operation downtown to the basement of the Janssen Law Center in the early ’90’s on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Peoria. They serve up some of the best steak entrees in the area and they also have delicious poultry, pasta and seafood dinners as well.
You Gotta Eat: Social Taco
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s never a bad time for tacos, and I heard a local spot is putting its own twist on the classic dish. Chef Oliver Vidallo teamed up with a few fellow foodies to open Social Taco. This was after he spent years working in restaurants all over the country.
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 1: Post-Game plus Saturday previews
(25 News Now) - We’ve got post-game coverage from big opening round playoff wins from Pekin, Prairie Central and Eureka. Plus, we get you ready for Saturday’s playoff games including Normal West hosting Danville, Peoria High hosting Decatur MacArthur, Metamora hosting Jacksonville, Farmington hosting El Paso-Gridley and Tri-Valley hosting Clifton Central.
Pekin football team and community fired up for postseason play
(25 News Now) - When the Pekin Dragons storm out onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, there will be a lot of excited Dragons players, but they won’t be the only ones fired up. The entire city of Pekin has rallied around the state-ranked Dragons who have earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state in Class 7A and they’re even more excited now that the postseason has arrived. They’re expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium on Friday night when Pekin hosts Plainfield Central at 7 p.m.
2 displaced after early morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people have been displaced after an early Thursday house fire in Peoria. A release from the Peoria Fire Department says a small fire was found in the basement of a home in the 400 block of South Madison Park Terrace. at around 1:57 a,m.
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
Teen indicted by grand jury on weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury did not file all the charges a Peoria teen was arrested on in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle earlier this month. The grand jury this week indicted Sentaries Farmer, 18, on two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A small crowd cuts a call to action short Wednesday evening. Jacob Partee, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Illinois Pride said about ten people came out to the organization’s Vigil Against Violence. Partee said the purpose of the vigil was to remember...
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
15-year-old injured by gunfire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting near Marquette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were responding to a shot spotter at approximately 8:30 p.m. when they learned that a victim had arrived at a local hospital via a private vehicle.
Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury
An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
