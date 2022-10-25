ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurman, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha man accused of murdering two women ordered to be held without bond

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who faces charges for two murders was ordered to be held without bond during an appearance Friday in Douglas County court. Gage Walter, 27, yelled "no" after the judge's ruling. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect

A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
OMAHA, NE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa

OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lancaster Inmate Dies Day After Incarceration

One day after he was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. As is standard practice when an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury...
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than two years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Angel Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The Chief U.S....
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy