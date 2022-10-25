Read full article on original website
Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances
Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
WOWT
Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect recently extradited from Iowa appears in court. Talk of the Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the Cold War were just a few of the gems 27-year-old Gage Walter mentioned during his court hearing for double murder. Walter scoffed at being charged...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of murdering two women ordered to be held without bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who faces charges for two murders was ordered to be held without bond during an appearance Friday in Douglas County court. Gage Walter, 27, yelled "no" after the judge's ruling. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Andrew...
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
KETV.com
OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
doniphanherald.com
Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa
OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Could a serial killer have lived in southwest Iowa?
Could a serial killer have been murdering in Southwest Iowa? A woman from Fremont County claims her father murdered dozens of women, burying them in a well.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
klin.com
Lancaster Inmate Dies Day After Incarceration
One day after he was incarcerated at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. As is standard practice when an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury...
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
A woman is accusing her late father of murdering multiple people and burying them on the family's rural, southwest Iowa property.
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than two years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Angel Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The Chief U.S....
