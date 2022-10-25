Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
KGLO News
Burn ban lifted in Winnebago County, five other local counties still have burn ban in effect
FOREST CITY — The burn ban implemented for the residents of Winnebago County has been lifted. The Winnebago County emergency management authorities had the ban in place, but it was lifted at 9 o’clock this morning. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson says despite the ban being lifted,...
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
KGLO News
Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa
FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
KGLO News
Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
KIMT
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
KGLO News
Friday October 28th Local Sports
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Class 2A second round, Clear Lake at Spirit Lake — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30. – 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Class A second round, Newman at North Linn —...
Cresco Times
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
KAAL-TV
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
Savage Eastern Iowa Killer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Crime
*Home pictured below this story is not the home where the events took place. Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should...
KGLO News
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit
NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 12:46 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of E-Cig 1:07 p.m. 37-Year old Anthony Radke arrested for Uninsured car, Driving after Revocation, careless driving and Un-registered vehicle. 8:06 p.m. 18-Year old Anthony Cully arrested on Dept. of Corrections warrant. 9:39 p.m. 22-Year old...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Iowan Pleads Guilty In Woman’s Drug-Related Death
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A northeast Iowa man who gave meth to a woman which resulted in her death is pleading guilty. Forty-three-year-old Eric Young of St. Ansgar admits giving meth to a woman from Nashua the night of her death. Young says he sold it to the woman for 90-dollars and was there when the woman became unresponsive. She died at the scene. Young faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
