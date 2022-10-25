ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening

An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KGLO News

Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa

FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
FOREST CITY, IA
KGLO News

Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Friday October 28th Local Sports

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Class 2A second round, Clear Lake at Spirit Lake — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30. – 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Class A second round, Newman at North Linn —...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Cresco Times

High speed chase ends in arrest

CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
YUKON, OK
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
MASON CITY, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation

A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 12:46 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of E-Cig 1:07 p.m. 37-Year old Anthony Radke arrested for Uninsured car, Driving after Revocation, careless driving and Un-registered vehicle. 8:06 p.m. 18-Year old Anthony Cully arrested on Dept. of Corrections warrant. 9:39 p.m. 22-Year old...
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Pleads Guilty In Woman’s Drug-Related Death

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A northeast Iowa man who gave meth to a woman which resulted in her death is pleading guilty. Forty-three-year-old Eric Young of St. Ansgar admits giving meth to a woman from Nashua the night of her death. Young says he sold it to the woman for 90-dollars and was there when the woman became unresponsive. She died at the scene. Young faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
NASHUA, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA

