CLIVE — The Powerball jackpot has increased to its second highest level in the history of the game at $825 million for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says this level of jackpot brings in a lot of people who don’t normally play — but she says Iowa doesn’t see the long waits for tickets that some states have. “We don’t get the lines like folks see in other parts of the country because we don’t have the population density that exists in other parts of the country,” she says.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO