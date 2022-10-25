Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Pets may not enjoy the ghosts and goblins of Halloween
DES MOINES — Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm on trick-or-treat night, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out.
KGLO News
Tricky treat prices, candy costs are up 13% from last Halloween
IOWA CITY — Some Iowans will be leaving their porch lights off to keep the trick-or-treaters away this season because candy prices are, in a word, scary. University of Iowa economics professor Anne Villamil says the latest Consumer Price Index report shows candy prices are up 13-percent from last Halloween. “That’s higher than inflation,” Villamil says. “The CPI, the general price index, is high right now, that’s at 8.2%, that’s a 40-year high, so 13% for candy is clearly higher than the typical.”
KGLO News
Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa
FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
KGLO News
Big Powerball jackpot spurs more interest, but Iowa usually doesn’t have lines
CLIVE — The Powerball jackpot has increased to its second highest level in the history of the game at $825 million for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says this level of jackpot brings in a lot of people who don’t normally play — but she says Iowa doesn’t see the long waits for tickets that some states have. “We don’t get the lines like folks see in other parts of the country because we don’t have the population density that exists in other parts of the country,” she says.
KGLO News
Hawaii’s Big Island Gets Warning As Huge Volcano Rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) – Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit.
KGLO News
Biden hosts virtual fundraiser for Axne
DES MOINES — President Biden has hosted an online fundraiser for Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, illustrating her bid for reelection is among the key races for Democrats’ hopes of keeping majority control of the U.S. House. Biden spoke for about 15 minutes during the virtual event. He suggested...
