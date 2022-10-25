ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zuri Craig, 'AGT' Finalist & Tyler Perry Collaborator, Dead At 44

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Zuri Craig, who made it to the finals of America's Got Talent season 10 and worked with Tyler Perry on a number of films, has died, per People. He was 44.

Craig's family announced on his ZoReMi Entertainment's Instagram page that the singer had died Friday. The family did not disclose a cause of death.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote, sharing a photo collage of Craig's life and career. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning."

During his time on AGT in 2015, Craig competed with Jeffrey Lewis as the "Craig Lewis Band" and performed covers of James Brown's "This is a Man's World" and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down." The pair ultimately finished in fifth place.

Craig also collaborated with Perry, holding onscreen roles in Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) and A Madea Christmas (2011) and providing vocals in Madea Gets a Job (2013). He also created "Black Hollywood: Atlanta," a web series for which he held a casting call last July.

Rest in peace, Zuri Craig.

