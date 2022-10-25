Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska football's 2023 schedule released by Big Ten
LINCOLN, Neb. — For the fourth straight season, Nebraska football will open the year on the road against a Big Ten foe. The Huskers' 2023 schedule was released Wednesday by the Big Ten. NU kicks off the season, which marks the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, at Minnesota on Aug. 31.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 10 Highlights
Neb. — In week 10 of Operation Football, the road to Memorial Stadium began with the first round of Nebraska's high school football playoffs. 16 teams in every class are trying to win three games to make it to Lincoln for a state title game. See round-one playoff...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 22-28
OMAHA, Neb. — A daring rescue during a house fire, claims of a serial killer in Iowa and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. Cell phone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring. How Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations...
KETV.com
Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
KETV.com
Omaha tourism sees pandemic recovery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tourism numbers from 2021 have been released and the data is promising. They say the number of visitors traveling to Omaha/Douglas County returned to 95% of pre-pandemic levels. They say that lodging and recreation made a large recovery in 2021, returning to 95% and 91% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Raking, leaf blowing forecast
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's unlimited yard waste collection is currently underway. This comes just in time for a great few days to get those leaves cleaned up. Hear what Meteorologist Sean Everson had to say about this week's upcoming fall forecast in the Weather Now Extra.
KETV.com
Country music star Shania Twain announces concert at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. — Shania Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be coming to Lincoln in 2023. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist is performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 19 as part of a 49-stop tour. Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, Nov....
KETV.com
Bellevue University breaks ground on new athletic field house
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue University leaders broke ground on a new state-of-the-art field house Friday. The two-level athletic facility is set to be more than 72,000 square feet. President Mary Hawkins said it will be a great place for athletes to train and for students and employees to stay...
KETV.com
Omaha busineses expect big crowds over Halloween weekend
Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your last-minute shopping done. At Mangelsen's in Omaha, it has been a lot busier than usual. It is not just wiper tags that are 50 percent off this weekend. "You're going to get the husbands and...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
KETV.com
Grant will help University of Nebraska Medical Center grow workforce in under-resourced communities
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Nebraska Board of Regents vote on UNMC innovation hub. A $1.5 million grant will help the University of Nebraska Medical Center to grow its workforce in "tribal, rural and under-resourced communities," the health system announced Thursday. The grant,...
KETV.com
EPA renews contract with Douglas County, fighting lead contamination in homes
The EPA announced a 'National Lead Strategy' in Omaha Friday morning. It allocates money from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to combat childhood lead exposure. The initiative was launched in Omaha due to the city's troubled history with lead exposure. For over one hundred years, the Asarco factory smokestacks spewed lead-containing particles into the air.
KETV.com
OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
KETV.com
Now Serving: Cafe Diem
If you're a fan of breakfast food, don't look any further than Cafe Diem. The Papillion restaurant is serving up all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Cafe Diem to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com
AAA awards $40,000 to Refugee Women Rising for driving lessons
OMAHA, Neb. — A little over a year ago, Mehnaz Tabassum came to Omaha to start a Ph.D. program at UNMC. But moving from Bangladesh came with its own set of barriers. "Since I moved here, everything, every little thing – like just getting my food, doing the grocery – it's been extremely challenging," she said.
KETV.com
Water main break disrupts traffic near Nebraska Medicine
OMAHA, Neb. — Water from a water main break flooded the area near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road early Friday morning. The break was reported around 6 a.m. Omaha police responded shortly after that to handle traffic issues in the area. MUD also sent crews to the scene for repairs.
KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
KETV.com
Omaha Facebook group creates map of houses decked out for Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has you covered. With the help of a map, it takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from scary to even scarier for the spooky season. "There's one called Nightmare on Redick if...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of murdering two women ordered to be held without bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who faces charges for two murders was ordered to be held without bond during an appearance Friday in Douglas County court. Gage Walter, 27, yelled "no" after the judge's ruling. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
