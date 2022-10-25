Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas end run of futility vs. Auburn
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Razorbacks to a 41-27 victory over host Auburn in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday. Raheim Sanders rushed for a game-high 171 yards on just 16 carries and Rashod Dubinion added two short touchdown runs...
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia's capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton's sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
Woman wanted by Jonesboro police after leaving unlawfully with children
JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police are looking for a woman accused of taking her two children who are no longer in her custody. According to police, Jacquelin Silva ran from Massengale Park at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 with Skylee Porter, 3, and Henry Porter, 3 weeks, after a supervised visit a Department of Family and Children Services employee.
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty of violating detainees civil rights
ATLANTA — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been found guilty on multiple counts of violating the Constitutional rights jail detainees. The jury found Hill guilty on six of the seven federal civil rights charges for placing detainees in restraint chairs for hours at a time. In his...
