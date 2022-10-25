(Cambridge City, IN)--One person is dead following a crash in western Wayne County Thursday night. At around 8:30 Thursday night, first responders were sent to the intersection of Boyd and Hunnicutt Road just south of Cambridge City. There, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A child who, according to scanner traffic, was five years old was found wandering in the area. An adult female was inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity and details of what led to the crash have not been released.

