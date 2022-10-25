ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New Yorkers don’t hold back opinion of Donald Trump during jury selection at his organization’s tax fraud trial

By Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AMvR_0im97dW200
The New York Daily News on April 25, 2021. New York Daily News/TNS

New Yorkers aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions about Donald Trump.

Prospective jurors queried in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at Manhattan Supreme Court didn’t hide their true feelings when asked about the former president, though the Queens-born real estate mogul isn’t personally charged in the case against his company and isn’t expected to show up at the courthouse.

“I think Mr. Trump has no morals. I think he thinks only of himself. I think he is a criminal,” potential panelist Henry Lewis told Trump’s company lawyers. “I think he’s done irreparable damage to this country, and that’s exactly why I think I can be impartial in this case.”

The West Village man reasoned that the case against the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation — and anything Trump himself is alleged to have done in connection — was “trivial” compared to what the Republican has done on a broader scale.

Lewis didn’t make it on the jury.

Another would-be juror called back for a second day of questioning said she grew up in Midtown and felt Trump’s companies were analogous with criminality, having known former employees who never got paid.

“In my mind,” said Martha Tenney, “I associate the company as being associated with fraud.”

She wasn’t seated on the panel either.

Sara Pines, a journalist for NBC, was sent home after telling Trump’s lawyers that she’d leave her reporter’s instinct at the courtroom door if chosen — until the case is over.

“Do you think you would ever report this story?” asked Susan Necheles, a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

“Yes, I might,” Pines said, adding, “After the case is over, and if it were permitted by the judge to talk about, then yes.”

Prosecutors will argue at trial that the Trump Organization and its sister payroll company — two of more than 500 corporate entities under the Trump business’s umbrella — disguised millions in taxable income for 15 years.

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization accounts, has pleaded guilty to the tax fraud scheme and is expected to take the stand as the District Attorney’s reluctant star witness.

Trump lawyers are expected to argue that Weisselberg, 75, who’s on paid leave, was a rogue agent. The companies have pleaded not guilty to a host of criminal tax fraud and conspiracy charges and face over $1 million in fines if convicted.

Judge Juan Merchan swore in seven people to serve as jurors on Tuesday, the second day of jury selection. The trial is expected to last for more than a month.

A book editor selected for the panel said she wasn’t Trump’s biggest fan but didn’t believe that would stop her from judging the facts of the case with an open mind.

“I didn’t vote for him,” said the woman, “And I would have gone with some different Supreme Court justices, but I really do know that I can be fair and unbiased sitting in a courtroom listening to evidence and different witnesses from wherever they come from.”

The candid answers prompted thanks from lawyers from Trump’s businesses, who said they appreciated the honesty. The attorneys told the Daily News they aren’t worried about trying the case in a Democrat-leaning town.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years all over the country. This judge runs such a beautiful room. He starts early, he works late, he doesn’t take unnecessary breaks, and he treats everybody fairly. And that’s a big reason we got seven jurors in the box,” said Trump lawyer William Brennan.

“I’d like to pick them from Staten Island and Queens, sure I would,” quipped Brennan. “But we’re confined to the island of Manhattan.”

