Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Abbeville ( KPEL News ) – Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street.

According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.

Officers quickly responded to the call. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the three gunshot victims, one of whom was struck by multiple rounds. Two of the men were shot once and are said to be in stable condition. The third was struck three times but is expected to live.

Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene all three were transported to the hospital.

Acadian Ambulance staff photo

Police were able to get multiple witness reports and key information from the scene. They are still investigating the incident and have issued warrants for those that believe are responsible for the shooting.

According to a release from Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy, the case is still actively under investigation and he is urging the public to “provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department.”

You can contact Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511. You may also contact their tip line at 337-892-6777 and all callers remain anonymous. You can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.