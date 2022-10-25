ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews before Jan. 6 committee

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Former White House aide Hope Hicks was interviewed by the House Jan. 6 committee in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

The long-serving adviser to former President Trump sat for a transcribed deposition as the investigation is winding down and after the panel subpoenaed Trump to testify in the coming weeks.

The former counselor to the president did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted Joe Biden’s presidential victory certification. The longtime Trump communications aide was still working there at the time but left the White House in the days afterward.

Hicks is no stranger to investigations of her former boss. She was a key witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation , delivering important information to the special counsel’s office about Trump’s attempts to obstruct that investigation. But she declined to answer questions about her time in the White House to House Democrats who were investigating the former president in 2019, after Mueller’s report came out, citing privilege concerns.

With News Wire Services

