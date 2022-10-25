Zoop, a NYC-based digital celeb collectibles buying and selling platform, secured $15M in grants and fairness funding. Created by RJ Phillips and Tim Stokely, alongside different key workforce members liable for turning Onlyfans right into a billion-dollar unicorn, Zoop is constructing a complete ecosystem based mostly on formally licensed celeb digital buying and selling playing cards. Followers are in a position to purchase, promote, commerce, and accumulate the celebrities and influencers they idolize and admire by cutting-edge blockchain expertise. On Zoop, followers can construct out their card collections and earn fan rewards with unique celeb experiences whereas forging communities of like-minded collectors.

