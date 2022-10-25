ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween events this weekend

Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

ARTsmart Fall Gala & Fine Art Auction

Celebrating the Arts is a full-time enterprise in Santa Fe. When it involves children, the importance of those celebrations becomes even more germane. ARTsmart New Mexico’s annual Fall Gala & Collector’s Fine Art Auction brings some of the biggest names in local art together with their vision of a better tomorrow via an auction preview brunch, followed by an evening of fine art and, yes, celebration. The ARTsmart Fall Gala takes place at Bishop’s Lodge Auberge Resort on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together

The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
ESPANOLA, NM
pommietravels.com

The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, NM
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Halloween fun in the kitchen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just days away from the spookiest holiday of the year, and if you’re in charge of making snacks this year for a party or get-together there’s a recipe that will have guests shrieking for more. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner of Precision...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

SWAIA Winter Indian Market

Shopping for the holidays gets a huge boost every winter when The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) hosts its annual Winter Indian Market. Over 150 indigenous vendors, representing artwork from SWAIA’s ten juried classifications, set up shop indoors, along with musical and dance performances, an in-person silent auction, raffles, delicious food and more throughout the weekend. The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Winter Indian Market takes place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, December 3 – 4, 2022, 9 – 5 p.m.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County

Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española to Start Trash Services on Monday

Española City Council has announced that the city will begin trash collection services for all residential customers on Oct. 31. A map showing the collection route has also been released, and City Manager Jordan Yutzy said there are only a few minor changes. “Only a couple streets in town...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Opening This Weekend: Olions A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Olions presentation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens this weekend. Performances are 8 p.m., Friday after Trick or Treat on MainStreet and 2 p.m., Saturday. Additional performances are 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. All...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

San Miguel Chapel's Historic Treasures

In Santa Fe, San Miguel Chapel’s adobe architecture mirrors that of churches in small villages, where every material plays an important role. LAURIANNE FIORENTINO PULLS OUT HER PHONE and calls up a photo. We’re standing in the 1710 rebuild of San Miguel Chapel, first constructed by Santa Fe’s earliest settlers around a century before then, and the church director wants to show off just how deliberately the building was designed.
SANTA FE, NM
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM

When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday

“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
RIO RANCHO, NM

