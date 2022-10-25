Read full article on original website
“It placed a hunger in me.” UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of changing lives
The potential for adults returning to school to reach goals of obtaining degrees and knowledge is often most affected by external factors that can make everyday life and returning to academics a difficult balance. The UW Odyssey Project is a remedy to that problem, and over their 20 years working to bring adults to higher education, they have gone the extra mile every time.
UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
Sparking curiosity: HipHop MD combines passion for science, performance
Maynard Okereke was one of those kids who was always outside, exploring nature. “We had a really cool pond close by our house. I used to explore that with some of my friends in the neighborhood. We used to catch frogs and snakes and all sorts of different things, and I just loved outdoors and being invested into ecosystems and environments.”
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 19
Ali Muldrow joins us to talk about her new Madison365 column, “Kids These Days,” and why everyone should take their kids to see Lizzo in concert. Plus, the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is making big moves. Listen Now:
