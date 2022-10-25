ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU wins it, 27-24, on walk-off field goal at BYU

PROVO, Utah — “Find a way." That was the motto of East Carolina’s football team surrounding its hype video released to the public just hours before kickoff at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night. Call it grit, determination, a refuse-to-lose attitude, or whoever you want to term...
FINAL: ECU 27, BYU 24

PROVO, Utah — East Carolina's football team will try to make it three victories in a row when it takes on BYU in a late-season non-conference matchup on Friday night inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT). The Pirates are coming off...
ECU at BYU: Setting The Stage

East Carolina steps outside of American Athletic Conference play for a rare late-season non-conference matchup this weekend at BYU. We set the stage for the matchup between the Pirates and Cougars below. Game: East Carolina at BYU. Date: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT) Location:...
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah

PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Williamston, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash

(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC

Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25

Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
