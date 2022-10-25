Read full article on original website
ECU wins it, 27-24, on walk-off field goal at BYU
PROVO, Utah — “Find a way." That was the motto of East Carolina’s football team surrounding its hype video released to the public just hours before kickoff at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night. Call it grit, determination, a refuse-to-lose attitude, or whoever you want to term...
FINAL: ECU 27, BYU 24
PROVO, Utah — East Carolina's football team will try to make it three victories in a row when it takes on BYU in a late-season non-conference matchup on Friday night inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT). The Pirates are coming off...
ECU at BYU: Setting The Stage
East Carolina steps outside of American Athletic Conference play for a rare late-season non-conference matchup this weekend at BYU. We set the stage for the matchup between the Pirates and Cougars below. Game: East Carolina at BYU. Date: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT) Location:...
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
5 things we learned from BYU basketball's season-opening exhibition scrimmage
PROVO — The BYU men's basketball team rolled out the first public look at a roster that includes 12 newcomers Wednesday night in the blue vs. white intrasquad scrimmage at the Marriott Center. Rudi Williams, Gideon George, Noah Waterman, Fousseyni Traore and Trey Stewart started for a White team...
ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams had their fan luncheons on Wednesday and held “Minges Madness” in the evening to have a fun start before the season gets underway in about two weeks. ECU men’s and women’s basketball teams “Minges Madness” first look at Amiya Joyner in...
Williamston, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Friends and family honor Soldier Summit crash victim with balloon release, funeral information released
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash
(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC
Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at a Greenville high school this afternoon has sent one student to the hospital and another in police custody. Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the fight at J.H. Rose High School happened around 1:00 p.m. She said it was between two underage students...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25
Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
Provo woman wants refund from pet store after receiving DNA test
Eden Pope said when she bought her dog Oreo from “The Puppy Store,” she was told he was a Shih Tzu, but as he got bigger, she noticed some changes and ordered a DNA test.
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
