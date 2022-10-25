Read full article on original website
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, immediately fires CEO and other execs
Elon Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter today, capping a months-long saga that resulted in Twitter suing Musk to force him to honor their merger agreement. Musk's first course of business was to fire top executives. "Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal...
iCloud web gets a slick and more functional beta redesign
Apple managed to stuff at least one more release into an already jam-packed October. A beta redesign of the web-based interface for iCloud makes it more customizable and visually appealing. It's worth bookmarking, especially if you occasionally use a mix of Apple-made devices and other computers. The big difference is...
Redditor acquires decommissioned Netflix cache server with 262TB of storage
A Reddit user named PoisonWaffe3 recently acquired a 2013-era Netflix cache server that had been pulled from service and wiped for disposal, which marks a rare occasion the public has been able to get a look at the mysterious hardware, Vice reports. The decommissioned cache server—called an "Open Connect Appliance"...
Meta Quest Pro review: For those with more money than sense
At this point in the history of tech product marketing, consumers generally know what it means when a company sticks the word “Pro” at the end of a device name. From iPads and AirPods to the Microsoft Surface and Galaxy Watch, “Pro” models generally offer the same underlying device and core platform with a few “nice to have” top-of-the-line features for enthusiast users who want the best experience.
Meet the Windows servers that have been fueling massive DDoSes for months
A small retail business in North Africa, a North American telecommunications provider, and two separate religious organizations: What do they have in common? They’re all running poorly configured Microsoft servers that for months or years have been spraying the Internet with gigabytes-per-second of junk data in distributed-denial-of-service attacks designed to disrupt or completely take down websites and services.
Musk visits Twitter HQ, promises staff he won’t fire 75% of them
Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco yesterday and reportedly assured staff that he doesn't plan to eliminate 75 percent of their jobs. Musk told employees "that he doesn't plan to cut 75 percent of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg wrote.
Lego to discontinue Mindstorms robot line after a 24-year run
Yesterday, The Lego Group announced it will discontinue its Mindstorms-branded products at the end of 2022, as first reported by Brick Fanatics and several other Lego fan websites. In an official statement, the company said it will redirect its internal Mindstorms team into "different areas of the business" and that its Mindstorms Robot Inventor App digital platforms will remain live until the end of 2024.
