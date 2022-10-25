ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest

A Thai celebrity media tycoon - who is a transgender woman - has bought the company that runs the Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the boss of JKN Global Group, which makes television shows in Thailand. She has starred in the Thai versions...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million

A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate purchased the Miss Universe pageant for $20,000 million, her company announced this week. Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being transgender. Her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., wrote...
San Francisco Examiner

Conspiracy-filled blog bearing alleged Pelosi attacker's name pulled offline

A blog bearing the name of the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband early Friday morning has been taken down. The website was filled with racist, homophobic, sexist and transphobic posts that rail against the government, big tech, Hollywood, feminists and scores of other targets, but now includes a message saying it has been "archived or suspended" for violating the platform's terms of service. ...
HOLLYWOOD, CA
msn.com

Kanye West’s Twitter account restored

Kanye West’s Twitter page is up and running again. The 45-year-old rapper’s account appeared to be back Friday, nearly three weeks after Twitter and Instagram restricted his pages amid his repeated antisemitic rants and controversial behavior. West’s return to Twitter came a day after billionaire Elon Musk took...
msn.com

Epic Games suspends Fortnite contractor amid allegations of black market dealing

An Epic Games contractor serving as a Fortnite community operations manager has been suspended following accusations of black market dealing. The Russian contractor is being accused of generating and selling Minty pickaxe codes on the black market, leaking payouts from Creator maps, helping to boost their friends' Discovery maps, and trying to edit other Discovery maps with the intention of having them removed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy