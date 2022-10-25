A blog bearing the name of the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband early Friday morning has been taken down. The website was filled with racist, homophobic, sexist and transphobic posts that rail against the government, big tech, Hollywood, feminists and scores of other targets, but now includes a message saying it has been "archived or suspended" for violating the platform's terms of service. ...

HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO