Explore Arlington ISD draws huge crowd

The line to enter was so long on Tuesday evening that one would have thought Black Friday had come a month early. The crowd of people weren’t waiting to catch a deal on a large, flat screen TV or a new PlayStation, however. They simply wanted to get inside for a different type of gift: this year’s Explore Arlington ISD.
Citizens Bond Oversight Committee tours Webb Elementary

The Arlington ISD’s Citizens Bond Oversight Committee toured the new Webb Elementary School building to kick off its meeting on Tuesday. The new Webb building is still under construction but is scheduled to open in January. Following the tour, the committee members met in the current Webb library to...
