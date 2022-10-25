Read full article on original website
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Rockies have Mets slugger on ‘wish list,’ report says | ‘A good fit’
Brandon Nimmo could be ready to head west. To the National League West. The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports the Colorado Rockies are expected to be a free-agent suitor for the New York Mets outfielder. Nimmo would certainly be a good fit for the Rockies, who would love to...
It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”
It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Yankees clearing over $80 million with players hitting free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a busy free agency starting in just a few days, but they will have plenty of financial freedom given the contracts departing. General manager Brian Cashman knew he would have a bit more flexibility this off-season since owner Hal Steinbrenner was preparing for the imminent Aaron Judge contract extension. However, with the Yankees being knocked out of the postseason prematurely and Judge receiving boos despite a historic regular season, the chances of him staying in pinstripes are dwindling.
Mets Morning News for October 27, 2022
The Mets could sign Aaron Judge away from the Yankees but the move would come with both plusses and minuses for the team. Until the end of the year Chris Bassitt was a solid addition to the rotation so should the Mets bring him back when much of their pitching staff is very much up in the air at the moment?
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
Why the Yankees’ offseason offers opportunity
Things are not looking up in the Yankees Universe right now. The team looked lifeless for much of the second half, got swept by the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and is at risk of losing Aaron Judge in free agency because they could not ink him to an extension before the season. Controversy over Aaron Boone’s and Brian Cashman’s return have dominated the post-ALCS discourse. And after thirteen years without an American League pennant, let alone a World Series, fans are in the mood to see big changes.
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
Citi Field's dimensions changing for third time since opening in 2009: Report
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the right-center field fence at Citi Field will be moved in slightly next season, the third time the dimensions have changed.
