Things are not looking up in the Yankees Universe right now. The team looked lifeless for much of the second half, got swept by the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and is at risk of losing Aaron Judge in free agency because they could not ink him to an extension before the season. Controversy over Aaron Boone’s and Brian Cashman’s return have dominated the post-ALCS discourse. And after thirteen years without an American League pennant, let alone a World Series, fans are in the mood to see big changes.

BRONX, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO