Obviously fake "Bloodborne Mobile" rated G in Australia

A very clearly fake Bloodborne Mobile game has been rated in Australia, making this a rough week for Bloodborne fans.

"Bloodborne Mobile" is officially classified as a rated G for General game according to the Australian Classification board listing - and if that rating isn't enough to cause concern, everything else about the listing will. It's allegedly being published and produced by a company called Rock Great Games (which has absolutely no Google presence, we looked), and is reportedly listed on app stores as rated E for everyone.

Considering the original Bloodborne was rated MA15+ in Australia for "strong horror themes and bloody violence", I find it very hard to believe a mobile version of the game would be suitable for my two-year-old niece. While I'm all for my family members learning more about the blood-borne plagues and Yharnam architecture, I think I may have to draw the line at toddlers.

A screenshot of the supposed listing reads "Bloodborne is a video game developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Developed exclusively for the PlayStation 4, it is considered one of FromSoftware's best games." At the time of writing, "Bloodborne Mobile" has 10+ downloads - and I am dying to know what those users think about it.

This obviously fake Bloodborne Mobile listing comes not too long after Sony posted a vague Bloodborne teaser on Twitter before quietly deleting it . The teaser was a super-tight crop of the Bloodborne PS4 cover with the caption "Can you see it? Which PlayStation game cover are we zooming in on?" Naturally, fans went absolutely feral, hoping and praying that a Bloodborne remaster would be announced for PC and/or PS5 . Sony deleted the tweet, likely to nip that rumor in the bud.

While Bloodborne Mobile and Bloodborne PS5 are about as likely as Yharnam becoming a top destination spot, at least there's this Bloodborne kart racer to keep you busy.