generalaviationnews.com
King Air C-90 lighting system upgrade approved
BLR Aerospace has received FAA certification for its King Air C-90 Winglet Series LED lighting system upgrade for winglets and tails. The package upgrades the forward position, forward anti-collision, forward recognition, rear position, and rear anti-collision lights from incandescent to LED, company officials said. According to company officials, the LED...
Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket – a three-core version of the more commonly flown Falcon 9 – from Kennedy Space Center this week. ...
Looking for a new plane? AI appraiser lets you search for free
Aircraft Lookup, a provider of AI-powered aircraft appraisals, has opened some of its database for the entire general aviation community to use for free. Based on nearly 50,000 historical listings, Aircraft Lookup has created a proprietary AI appraiser that takes into account more than 1,000 factors, ranging from an aircraft’s engine/airframe time to avionics and registration and accident history, according to company officials.
