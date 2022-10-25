Read full article on original website
Colquitt County overcomes Valdosta's defense; Packers win region crown
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA – Defense has been Valdosta’s calling card all season. Through nine games, the Wildcats defense had allowed just 52 points, but even it was no match for a red-hot Colquitt County team that seized a lead in the third quarter and pulled away late en route to a 24-6 win to claim the ...
WCTV
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/28)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Suwannee vs. Wakulla. Colquitt County vs. Valdosta. North Florida Christian (NFC) vs. Munroe. Thomas County...
Recruits react to Florida State's decisive victory over Georgia Tech
What did recruits think about the Seminoles' win against the Yellow Jackets?
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bainbridge, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bainbridge, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hardaway High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Valdosta, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Valdosta, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Colquitt County High School football team will have a game with Valdosta High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s game on at the Huntsman
The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
WCTV
FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
Florida Man Wins $5M On $20 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00. Heald purchased his
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s. Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta’s unemployment rate drops
VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor reports a decrease in September’s Unemployment Rate in Valdosta. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
wfxl.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
