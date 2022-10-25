Read full article on original website
Maine car repair shops seek wireless vehicle data, but manufacturers say they don’t need it
The next time you head to your local car repair shop, you might be asked to sign a petition seeking to get a question on the 2023 ballot. The “right to repair” initiative is an effort by vehicle repair shops and parts suppliers to get access to wireless technology that gathers information they say is necessary to make repairs.
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
Pharr leading renewal projects in McAdenville
MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Every December, McAdenville transforms into Christmastown USA. People travel from all over to see it. And now, it’s transforming into a year-round destination. Pharr, a hometown company, has been spearheading a number of renewal projects. It recently opened the Dynamo 31 building, which is the...
Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
As Biden visits to tout Micron, Lee Zeldin hits New York's business climate
As President Joe Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other political leaders gathered in Syracuse Thursday to mark Micron’s first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab, Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin criticized the state’s business climate. Zeldin, a...
New York could become first state with a ‘Right to Repair’ law for electronic devices
After passing with near unanimous support in both houses of the state Legislature, a bill that would allow New Yorkers to repair their electronic devices has not become law as it awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. The bill’s sponsor in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Pat Fahy of Albany, said the...
FEMA gives update on response 30 days after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — It's been thirty days since Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic devastation across southwest Florida. Thousands of federal responders remain on the ground helping communities pick up the pieces after the Category 4 storm. What You Need To Know. It's been a month since Hurricane Ian struck Florida. FEMA...
How businesses around Lake George survive in the off-season
When the summer sun sets and the crowds wash away, businesses in and around Lake George must push through the off-season. Danielle DeSantis and her husband opened up Loda in August. The cozy and chic restaurant sits next door to their bustling bagel café, Bear’s Cup, that opened in 2019.
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
