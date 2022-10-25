Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
Owner admits to mistake after restaurant stayed open with woman's body in restroom
LARGO, Md. — The owner of a popular Prince George's restaurant that stayed open after a woman died in the bathroom is pleading for forgiveness tonight from the community. The incident happened earlier this month at Jasper's Restaurant in Largo. Jasper's owner Fredric Rosenthal is apologizing to the community....
Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location
The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
Maryland Officials Issue Warning After Card Skimmers Found, $700K In SNAP Benefits Stolen
A community-wide warning has been issued about skimming devices after at least three skimming devices have been recovered in Prince George's County in the last week, authorities say. Skimming devices can be placed at point of sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where...
WUSA
When will the Dulles Airport Metro open?
A lot of us have been waiting for decades for a chance to take Metro to Dulles Airport and on into Loudoun County. So when will it happen?
Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say
UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
Comments / 0