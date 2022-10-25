LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The culmination of all the hard work and mile stacked upon mile has arrived for the Bellarmine University cross country teams. On Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, the Knights squads will compete for the third time in the ASUN Championship. Action begins at 9 a.m. (ET) with the women's 5k race, while the men's 8k will follow at 9:45 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO