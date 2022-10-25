Sam Ehlinger is set to make his first career start on Sunday against Washington in a move that stunned many in the NFL world. Colts coach Frank Reich decided the time was now to move on from veteran Matt Ryan, handing the keys on Monday to an inexperienced quarterback who hasn't thrown a single regular-season pass in his career. Ehlinger's performance in the preseason and throughout practice has convinced Reich that the Texas product is ready for the responsibility.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO