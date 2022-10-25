Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral
Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB
Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
Frank Reich: Colts not 'waving the white flag' with move to start Sam Ehlinger over Matt Ryan
Sam Ehlinger is set to make his first career start on Sunday against Washington in a move that stunned many in the NFL world. Colts coach Frank Reich decided the time was now to move on from veteran Matt Ryan, handing the keys on Monday to an inexperienced quarterback who hasn't thrown a single regular-season pass in his career. Ehlinger's performance in the preseason and throughout practice has convinced Reich that the Texas product is ready for the responsibility.
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8
Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 7
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 7 in which Justin Fields defiled Bill Belichick, the Panthers degraded Tom Brady's Bucs, the Packers continued their freefall against the Commanders, the Chiefs annihilated the 49ers, the Giants continued their surge in Jacksonville, and Dak Prescott got his mojo back vs. the Lions.
