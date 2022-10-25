"When professors like Dr. John James work with my use of accommodations, it empowers me not only academically, but also emotionally, to do my best work." Students were eager to share their appreciation. Throughout the month of October, students submitted ARC Shout-Outs recognizing faculty and staff for creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for students with disabilities. The Shout-Outs below were featured in Bellarmine Today, an internal Bellarmine newsletter, and the recipients received a note of thanks from the Accessibility Resource Center.

2 DAYS AGO