Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by burying one from DEEP. Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Swimming wraps up first home meet, each squad earns a team win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time this season, Bellarmine swimming competed at home, and both the men's and women's squads claimed a victory at the Bellarmine Invitational. The Knights hosted Gardner-Webb and Southern Indiana, while the Florida Gulf Coast women's team also competed, on Friday and Saturday. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Ospreys sweep Bellarmine in ASUN volleyball action

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The visiting North Florida Ospreys came into to Knights Hall on Saturday morning, and left with a 3-0 victory, defeating Bellarmine 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 in an ASUN Conference match at Knights Hall. Bellarmine never could get its offense rolling as the Knights hit just .076 while committing 26...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Crump tallies lone goal for Knights in 4-1 loss at Kent State

KENT, Ohio – In their final MAC contest of the season, the Bellarmine Knights field hockey team fell by a final score of 4-1 at Kent State on Friday afternoon. The first quarter was active for both teams, and Kent State came out with the first punch. The Golden Flashes scored just over eight minutes in on a penalty corner set. Maria Cambra Soler provided the final swing to give KSU a 1-0 advantage.
KENT, OH
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine falls in straight sets to Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights fell in straight sets (23-25, 21-25, 22-25) to visiting Jacksonville University on Friday night in an ASUN Conference match at Knights Hall. The Dolphins came into the contest leading the league in blocking, and they added to that statistic with 12 team blocks, led by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Sprint football heads to Calumet with MSFL Championship berth on the line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine sprint football will round out its first-ever regular season on Saturday when the Knights face Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Ind. Bellarmine (4-1) and CCSJ (4-1) are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the MSFL with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (4-1). The winner of Saturday's game will secure a spot in the MSFL Championship Game on Nov. 5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball set to host Brescia in Saturday exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set to embark on its third season in Division I and the ASUN Conference as the Knights prepare to take the court in 2022-23. Bellarmine will warm up by hosting Brescia in an exhibition game at 1 p.m. (ET) Saturday in Freedom Hall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Cross country primed for ASUN Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The culmination of all the hard work and mile stacked upon mile has arrived for the Bellarmine University cross country teams. On Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, the Knights squads will compete for the third time in the ASUN Championship. Action begins at 9 a.m. (ET) with the women's 5k race, while the men's 8k will follow at 9:45 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights delight in "Inspiration Day" win over Centre in exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's basketball team had all the inspiration it needed and more Thursday in Freedom Hall. With numerous area elementary and middle school students from both Jefferson County Public Schools and the Louisville Archdiocesan schools in attendance and bringing the noise, the Knights rocked and rolled to a 71-34 victory over Centre in an exhibition game dubbed "Inspiration Day."
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's tennis ready to host Bellarmine Invitational this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's tennis team remains at home to round out October, as the Knights are set to host the Bellarmine Invitational this weekend. Eastern Kentucky, Xavier, and Lindsay Wilson will join Bellarmine at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex for competition that runs Friday and Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Students with disabilities celebrate faculty who create an inclusive environment at Bellarmine

"When professors like Dr. John James work with my use of accommodations, it empowers me not only academically, but also emotionally, to do my best work." Students were eager to share their appreciation. Throughout the month of October, students submitted ARC Shout-Outs recognizing faculty and staff for creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for students with disabilities. The Shout-Outs below were featured in Bellarmine Today, an internal Bellarmine newsletter, and the recipients received a note of thanks from the Accessibility Resource Center.

