95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI

