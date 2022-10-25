Read full article on original website
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
Suspect arrested after 16-year-old boy’s shooting death in South Bend
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with shooting death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month on South Bend’s southeast side. It was back on Oct. 21 when South Bend Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arrival,...
Two people critically wounded after shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting. South Bend Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police were called to the scene from a report of multiple shots fired and the two males...
