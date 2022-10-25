Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
247Sports
Rutgers vs Minnesota: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.
Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS SOCCER: Rivals Father Judge and Archbishop Ryan Fight for Coveted PCL Plaque
PHILADELPHIA – It’ll be an all-northeast final. After Father Judge defeated Conwell-Egan while Archbishop Ryan turned aside two-time defending champion La Salle by identical 2-0 victories in Wednesday night’s Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals, the two rivals secured an invitation to the PCL championship 3:30 PM Saturday at the Northeast Supersite.
Top 20 Baseball Cities In America: Philadelphia (Phillies) Are One
A recent survey measured more than 330 cities with at least one college or professional baseball team. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania each made the Top 20 list in the WalletHub.com survey. The list was compiled by measuring and analyzing each in 31 key metrics. The various areas that are measured...
247Sports
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
World Series Game 1 On-Site Reactions: J.T. Realmuto Powers Phillies Offense In Phillies Game 1 Win
Jim Bowden joins Hakem Dermish to break down J.T. Realmuto's performance in the Phillies game 1 win over the Astros.
GMA surprises local baseball coach with tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series
Juan Namnun says the Phillies have sustained him through his battle with cancer.
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
247Sports
World Series Game 1 On-Site Reactions: What Does The Phillies Game 1 Win Mean For the Rest Of The Wo
Jim Bowden joins Hakem Dermish to give his thoughts on what the Phillies Game 1 comeback win over the Astros means for the rest of the World Series.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester
WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Phillies 'phever' extends to red beer, Harper murals around Philadelphia
Inside McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, the idea of "Red October" is going beyond baseball.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
phillygrub.blog
Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!
It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia officers struggle against criminals and a misguided district attorney
"At CIA, we do hard stuff." That's what I said last week to the 200 Club of Greater Miami. It's a foundation dedicated to providing assistance to families of Miami first responders killed in the line of duty. I used the same line when speaking to some Philadelphia officers earlier this month. They are facing an alarming rise in crime in the nation's sixth-largest city. But make no mistake, officers are doing very "hard stuff."
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
Comments / 0