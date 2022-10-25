Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO