ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers vs Minnesota: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

BOYS SOCCER: Rivals Father Judge and Archbishop Ryan Fight for Coveted PCL Plaque

PHILADELPHIA – It’ll be an all-northeast final. After Father Judge defeated Conwell-Egan while Archbishop Ryan turned aside two-time defending champion La Salle by identical 2-0 victories in Wednesday night’s Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals, the two rivals secured an invitation to the PCL championship 3:30 PM Saturday at the Northeast Supersite.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester

WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia officers struggle against criminals and a misguided district attorney

"At CIA, we do hard stuff." That's what I said last week to the 200 Club of Greater Miami. It's a foundation dedicated to providing assistance to families of Miami first responders killed in the line of duty. I used the same line when speaking to some Philadelphia officers earlier this month. They are facing an alarming rise in crime in the nation's sixth-largest city. But make no mistake, officers are doing very "hard stuff."
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy