Soccer-No goal-line technology at Benfica v Juve due to stadium works

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Champions League clash between Benfica and Juventus on Tuesday will be played without goal-line technology due to works at the Portuguese club's stadium, UEFA has said.

Benfica commissioned works at the Estadio da Luz "without the knowledge of UEFA and UEFA's goal-line technology supplier", European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday, which made the goal-line technology system dysfunctional.

The works included replacement of the giant screens, installation of LED lighting and a new sound system, Benfica said on their website.

"Unfortunately it will not be possible to replace and install a new system in time for the match and therefore the match will go ahead without the use of goal-line technology as per the UEFA Champions League regulations," UEFA said.

Juventus, who are third in Group H on three points, must beat Benfica to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage.

A win for the Portuguese, second on eight points with leaders Paris St Germain, would guarantee a last-16 spot.

