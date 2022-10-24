ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techunwrapped.com

delete objects and people with one click

Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
ABC News

Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK

Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
CNBC

YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
makeuseof.com

Quantum Computers vs. Supercomputers: What's the Difference?

Computing has come an incredibly long way over the past few decades. We are amidst a technological revolution, with machines becoming more advanced by the year. Two particularly advanced inventions, the supercomputer and the quantum computer, have masses of applications and potential. But what's the difference between a supercomputer and a quantum computer, and which is better?
Phys.org

Compact and flexible fiber design ensures efficient focusing and razor-sharp images thanks to 3D printing

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Korea, Australia, Great Britain, and Germany—with participation of Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT)—were able for the first time to optimize an optical glass fiber in such a way that light of different wavelengths can be focused extremely precisely. The level of accuracy is achieved by 3D nanoprinting of an optical lens applied to the end of the fiber.
BBC

Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say

Big tech firms should face tougher penalties for abusing their market power, a committee of MPs has said. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to publish legislation that could allow firms to be fined up to 10% of global annual income for abuses. MPs...
datafloq.com

An AI Robot Testifies at the House of Lords

The robot artist paints portraits, with subjects ranging from Elizabeth II to Billie Eilish, and its works have been exhibited at the United Nations and the Venice Biennale. Ai-Da also writes poetry using an AI algorithm that processes and synthesizes existing poems to learn about various styles and subjects. To paint, the robot relies on data from AI algorithms, cameras in its eyes, and mechanical arms designed to maneuver a paintbrush.

