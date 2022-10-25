Read full article on original website
LOOK: Titans release hype video, images of what new stadium in Nashville may look like
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans struck a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium. The Titans originally planned on renovating their current home, Nissan Stadium, but the cost to do so reportedly skyrocketed, and the franchise shifted its focus to building a new home altogether.
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Breaking News: CA REPORT-Memphis asking state for $684-Million for FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium & AutoZone Park Renovation PLUS new soccer stadium
Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
Tennessee high school football rankings, Associated Press poll entering Week 11
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Mayor Jim Strickland presents $684 million plan to make Memphis "world-class sports tourism destination"
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mayor Jim Strickland presented a plan to the Memphis City Council Tuesday to build up the sports scene in the city, to the tune of $684 million. During his presentation to council members, the mayor said the capital investment would go to four areas:. Renovating FedExForum.
