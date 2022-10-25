Read full article on original website
Nets owner says disappointed in Irving's support of 'anti-Semitic' film
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was "disappointed" that guard Kyrie Irving used social media to draw attention to a film based on a book "full of anti-Semitic disinformation." "I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted on Friday.
World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning
HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base. Two pitches later, Díaz hit a game-ending grounder and the Phillies held on for a 6-5 victory after rallying from an early five-run deficit. Robertson was certain Díaz leaned into the pitch. The reliever also didn’t think it was a ball.
