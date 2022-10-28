Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased.

Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.

Our Mountain State is no different. There are cold cases across all 55 counties where people remain missing or unidentified. It is important to see the names and faces of these people, just in case they turn up alive and well even after all this time.

There are 143 people still missing across the state. Here is a list of the current missing persons in Southern West Virginia, compiled from the WV State Police Website, The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and the FBI’s database.

Raleigh County

Roy Glenn Mahan, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Eccles, West Virginia

Missing Age: 52 Years

Current Age: 55 Years

Roy “Glenn” Mahan left his home in Soak Creek, WV on February 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM. He left in his car, a maroon 2009 Subaru Forester, license number 1RX626. He was last seen in Eccles, WV around 1 AM February 11, 2020. He has been neither seen or heard from since.

Ardie Curry, Male, Black / African American

Missing From: Fayetteville, West Virginia

Missing Age: 74 Years

Current Age: 80 Years

Ardie Curry was staying with a friend in his home town, when the friend went into a hospital without him. Ardie’s sister lived across the street and noticed that he was not there. She thought he was staying with a lady friend and didn’t realize he was missing until later on.

William “Nick” Nicholas Daniel, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Beckley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 36 Years

Current Age: 44 Years

Was last seen July 22, 2014 at approximately 12:30 P.M. at Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Beckley, WV. His vehicle was located on the parking lot of Go-Mart on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley on July 24, 2014.

Natasha Alexandra Carter, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Beckley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 10 Years

Current Age: 32 Years

Natasha was allegedly abducted by her mother, Susan Gail Carter. A felony warrant for Kidnapping was issued for the abductor on November 13, 2000. The abductor may be using the alias Susan Gail Carter Webb and she may alter her appearance. They may have traveled out of state. They may be accompanied by an adult male. Natasha has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Angela Cherice Gwinn-Stephens, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Beckley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 23 Years

Current Age: 52 Years

Angela Cherice Gwinn Stephens has been missing since October 1, 1993. Family and friends call Angela by the name Cherice.

Cherice

Tammy Jean Daniel, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Beckley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 24 Years

Current Age: 60 Years

On June 2, 1987, and Tammy was hanging out at the El Cid Club in Beckley, police said. Tammy’s parents, picked her up around 3 A.M. and drove her back to her trailer. The door was locked, so Tammy decided to stay in a tent in the yard. That was the last time that her parents ever saw her. Her parents swung by her house the next morning, but Tammy wasn’t home. Her husband, said he asked her to leave and that he didn’t know where she was. Several hours passed and Tammy still hadn’t been heard from. Four days later, Tammy’s parents filed a missing person’s report with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Juanita Reedy, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Beckley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 36 Years

Current Age: 79 Years

Juanita Reedy was rumored to last be seen on November 9, 1979 on Valley Drive in Beckley, West Virginia.

McDowell County

Susan Scearce, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Welch, West Virginia

Missing Age: 51 Years

Current Age: 61 Years

Circumstances Unknown

No Picture Provided

Tammy Reene Roberts, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Welch, West Virginia

Missing Age: 41 Years

Current Age: 52 Years

According to West Virginia State Police and family members of Tammy Reene Day Roberts, she was seen in July of 2012 in the Caretta area of McDowell County and was reported missing within the following week.

Fayette County

John Melvin Scarbrough, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Fayetteville, West Virginia

Missing Age: 45 Years

Current Age: 49 Years

Has not been seen since Tuesday, September 4, 2019 at 1385 Bachman Road Fayetteville, Fayette County, WV.

Georgia Malinda Stone, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Oak Hill, West Virginia

Missing Age: 56 Years

Current Age: 61 Years

On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, Deputy R.V. Neal II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Deputy K. Olson were at the Road office of the Sheriff’s Department in Fayetteville at which time the daughter came to the office to report her mother missing from the Hilltop area of Fayette County.

Jasmine Michelle Cruz, Female, Black / African American

Missing From: Fayetteville, West Virginia

Missing Age: 30 Years

Current Age: 36 Years

Left home and hasn’t been seen since.

Susan Faye Roop, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Gauley, West Virginia

Missing Age: 29 Years

Current Age: 73 Years

Susan Roop is reported to have been possibly abducted

Monroe County

Thomas Mark Spangler, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Peterstown, West Virginia

Missing Age: 60 Years

Current Age: 70 Years

Circumstances Unknown

No Picture Provided

Darlene Dunn Fleshman, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Union, West Virginia

Missing Age: 42 Years

Current Age: 52 Years

Last seen leaving her residence en-route to Roanoke, VA

Dalton Wayne Timothy, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Peterstown, West Virginia

Missing Age: 25 Years

Current Age: 41 Years

missing person’s vehicle was found abandoned in Peterstown, WV in March 2007. No sign of struggle. Has not been since.

Greenbrier County

Richard Wayne Arnold, III, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Maxwellton, West Virginia

Missing Age: 23 Years

Current Age: 30 Years

Richard “Richie” Arnold, 23, was reported missing by his ex-girlfriend’s family. He was last seen on April 15th around 1:00 P.M. Troopers say Arnold has an apartment in Maxwelton and an address in Rupert, but does not currently have a job or a vehicle. Troopers said they believe Arnold may have traveled to Fayette County.

Dee-Ann Keene, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Renick, West Virginia

Missing Age: 43 Years

Current Age: 51 Years

last known whereabouts on Leonard Long Road in Renick, WV where she was seen last at a home. According to the State Police, “It was not her home she was last seen at, and we cannot place her back at her house or any other family or friend’s home after Feb. 28, 2014”

Mercer County

Barbara Thomason, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Princeton, West Virginia

Missing Age: 63 Years

Current Age: 74 Years

She was last seen at 200 12th Street Extension in Princeton, West Virginia, around noon on September 26, 2011. Barbara does not have a car. She could have left on foot or been picked up. Ms. Thomason had not had her medication all day and could have become ill.

James Everett Horne, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Princeton, West Virginia

Missing Age: 55 Years

Current Age: 69 Years

Left home and hasn’t been seen since.

Mark Anthony Cook, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Bluefield, West Virginia

Missing Age: 24 Years

Current Age: 54 Years

Cook was last seen around 3.00 A.M. near Pedro’s Bar outside of Bluefield, West Virginia on January 14, 1993. Witnesses stated that he was walking toward U.S. Route 52.

Brenda Gail Lambert, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Bluewell, West Virginia

Missing Age: 22 Years

Current Age: 52 Years

Brenda was last seen at approximately 9:00 P.M. at her residence in the vicinity of Windmill Hill Rd. in Bluewell, WV.

Wyoming County

Sherry Marie Myers, Female, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Oceana, West Virginia

Missing Age: 34 Years

Current Age: 45 Years

Last contact was by phone, her exact location was unknown.

Brian David Cook, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Oceana, West Virginia

Missing Age: 37 Years

Current Age: 48 Years

Last seen in Lynco area of Wyoming County.

Frank Arlen Angle, Male, White / Caucasian

Missing From: Brenton, West Virginia

Missing Age: 68 Years

Current Age: 88 Years

Last seen leaving his residence. Hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The rest of the 143 people currently missing in West Virginia according to the National Missing Persons Database can be found here .

