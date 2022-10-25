ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Talks

Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana

If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group

Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana a Top 10 State to Buy a Creepy House

Everyone has experienced the "heebie-jeebies" or that feeling of being creeped out at some point. Researchers still debate what exactly causes humans to become anxious, nervous, and scared in certain, otherwise benign situations. A building is just a building, right? Nothing to be scared of. The Oxford Scientist wrote,. While...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Zinke discusses voter turnout, Putin, Fentanl traffiking

Former United States Secretary of the Interior and current Republican candidate for Montana's open seat in the House of Representatives Ryan Zinke joined Townsquare Media this morning. Right out of the gate, Zinke stressed the importance of voter turnout. "When people don't care and have given up we have much larger problems than this election," Zinke told Townsquare Media's Tom O'Neill.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt

A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms

A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software

Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Can You Sleep in your Car Legally in Montana? Yes and No

Sometimes, staying in a hotel on a long road trip can be expensive, but you need to sleep at some point. So, you decide that sleeping in your car for the night will not only save you money but will protect you from the elements. However, some states prevent you from sleeping in your car due to city and state ordinances. Does Montana not allow using your front seat as a bed? The answer is...it depends.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Who is Montana’s Biggest Farm Girl Social Media Star?

With well over 100k YouTube subscribers, this young lady is one of Montana's biggest social media stars. Kate Stephens is someone we need to know more about. Kate's Ag - Farm to Fashion is just about as Montana as it gets. I was thrilled to stumble upon her Kate's Ag YouTube channel, but her social media reach certainly doesn't stop there. She also has her own website, Facebook page, and Instagram. Based in Great Falls, her videos have over 22,000,000 views.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana

We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

