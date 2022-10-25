Read full article on original website
Related
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
Montana a Top 10 State to Buy a Creepy House
Everyone has experienced the "heebie-jeebies" or that feeling of being creeped out at some point. Researchers still debate what exactly causes humans to become anxious, nervous, and scared in certain, otherwise benign situations. A building is just a building, right? Nothing to be scared of. The Oxford Scientist wrote,. While...
Zinke discusses voter turnout, Putin, Fentanl traffiking
Former United States Secretary of the Interior and current Republican candidate for Montana's open seat in the House of Representatives Ryan Zinke joined Townsquare Media this morning. Right out of the gate, Zinke stressed the importance of voter turnout. "When people don't care and have given up we have much larger problems than this election," Zinke told Townsquare Media's Tom O'Neill.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms
A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software
Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Montana Attorney General Warns About Fentanyl Disguised as Candy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With Halloween approaching, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking parents to be watchful about what their children bring home when they trick or treat this Halloween. Knudsen said he does not want to alarm parents, but some of the fentanyl tablets coming into Montana...
Can You Sleep in your Car Legally in Montana? Yes and No
Sometimes, staying in a hotel on a long road trip can be expensive, but you need to sleep at some point. So, you decide that sleeping in your car for the night will not only save you money but will protect you from the elements. However, some states prevent you from sleeping in your car due to city and state ordinances. Does Montana not allow using your front seat as a bed? The answer is...it depends.
Who is Montana’s Biggest Farm Girl Social Media Star?
With well over 100k YouTube subscribers, this young lady is one of Montana's biggest social media stars. Kate Stephens is someone we need to know more about. Kate's Ag - Farm to Fashion is just about as Montana as it gets. I was thrilled to stumble upon her Kate's Ag YouTube channel, but her social media reach certainly doesn't stop there. She also has her own website, Facebook page, and Instagram. Based in Great Falls, her videos have over 22,000,000 views.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
The Federalist: Liz Cheney’s Plan to Divide the GOP Failed
Liz Cheney's plan to divide the GOP has failed. That's the bottom line from a great piece at TheFederalist.com. I would add that not only has Liz Cheney's effort to divide the GOP failed, but in two weeks we will see that Marc Racicot's efforts to divide the GOP and help the Democrats in Montana has also failed.
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana
We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
Why ‘Horse Gals’ Are Their Own Special Breed in Montana, According to Mark Wilson
Earlier this morning Paul and I were talking about some of the things going on in town this week and happened to mention NILE. A few minutes later we got a call from someone I put in their own category. I call them "Horse Gals". And this special breed of...
Man Got A Dirty Sock While Helping A Trapped Antelope
Ever hear the saying 'Good deeds don't go unnoticed'?. With social media, it's usually all the bad things people do don't go unnoticed. Sometimes though, the good stuff is shown too. A recent situation arose where two brave men from South Dakota risked life and shoe to help save a...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0