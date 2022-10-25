Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid
TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here
HOUSTON (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win
HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that pulled the Philadelphia Phillies into a 5-5 tie with the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hyland hits 7 3-pointers, Nuggets top Jazz 117-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who were blown out in their season opener against the surprising Jazz.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers' winless start with 111-102 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
BOSTON (AP) — A long, chainlink gold chain draped around his neck, Caris LeVert was wearing the spoils of his best night as a Cleveland Cavalier. “It's the 'Junkyard Dog' we call it. We give it after every game — every win — to the guy that kind of digs in deep and kind of does the dirty work,” he said. “I got it this game.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucks stay undefeated with 119-108 victory over Knicks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA's lone unbeaten team by relying on their defense. That's just the way Giannis Antetokounmpo likes it.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series. With two big victories...
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.
Citrus County Chronicle
Young scores 36 points, Hawks down Pistons again 136-112
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists in just three quarters, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Cade Cunningham's career-high 35 points to beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 136-112 on Friday. Young scored 35 points when the Hawks won the...
Justin Verlander struggles again in World Series, now owns worst ERA in Fall Classic history
Justin Verlander remains 0-6 in eight starts and saw his World Series ERA balloon to 6.07 – the worst mark in the history of the Fall Classic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 Friday night for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds,...
