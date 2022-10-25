Back in April, 2021, India’s Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan’s Gogoro first announced their new battery-swapping partnership. At the time, Hero MotoCorp was interested in getting into electric two-wheelers, but it hadn’t done so just yet. Given the success Gogoro had so far been having with its Powered by Gogoro Network and electric scooters in its home market, the math made a whole lot of sense.

1 DAY AGO